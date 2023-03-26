PM Ciuca welcomes Fitch Ratings' upgrade move as signal of confidence in Romanian economy's growth prospects

Fitch Ratings' decision to revise Romania's outlook from negative to stable sends out a signal of confidence in the country's economic growth prospects, underpinned by the continuation of the government programs and support for Romania's development opportunities, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said after the announcement about Fitch having upwardly revised Romania's rating, according to agerpres.ro.

"For the first time in almost three years Fitch Ratings upgraded Romania's rating and revised the country's outlook from negative to stable. Economists thus confirm the solutions of our responsible government and the importance of political, social and economic stability in this complicated period at Romania's borders. We succeeded to overcome challenges, and 2022 was a peak year in terms of attracting European funds and foreign investments and proved the capacity of the Romanian economy to deliver. 2022 is also the year when we managed to initiate an extensive process of much needed economic reforms through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, guided by our goal of joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Fitch Ratings' decision also represents a signal of confidence in our economic growth prospects, based on the continuation of the government's programs and support for Romania's development opportunities," the Prime Minister wrote on Saturday on the government's Facebook page.