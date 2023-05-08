PM Ciuca: Without an electronic system, discussions about progressive taxation lack technical support

Prime Minister Ciuca: Without an electronic system, discussions about progressive taxation lack technical support.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), on Monday said that without an electronic system discussions about progressive taxation are, at the moment, "without technical support" and could be resumed next year at the earliest, told Agerpres.

"The time horizon is given by the ability to introduce the electronic system inside the Ministry of Finance so that all the institutions that manage finances can have a clear picture of the constitution of the global income. Without such a system, discussions about progressive taxation are at the moment without technical support," Ciuca said before participating in a convention of Liberal seniors, when asked about the global income tax.

He added that an integrated electronic system with a coherent and complete database does not exist at the moment.

"Unfortunately, there are still institutions where this record is kept in paper books, which is why, although there are certain locations where digital transformation has been successful, it is much more than that, and the process takes time, as you know. We tried to solve the problem with the electronic invoice, from the e-business system to the government, government to government, business to business. We did the same with the radar of commodities. For all these elements, a fully integrated electronic system is needed that really gives the real picture," said Ciuca.

According to him, there is political will in this regard. "We have started this system. (...) It is started. From the discussions we had, it takes from 9 to 12 months," said Ciuca.

He added that discussions on progressive taxation could be resumed next year at the earliest.