PM Ciuca:Ukraine's procedural accession issues to NATO- in the logic in which they're made for other states

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Monday that all the procedural matters related to Ukraine's accession to NATO are "time-consuming" and "they must be made in the logic in which they were made for the other states," mentioning that it is important for Ukraine to benefit from support to be able to withstand the war effort.

"Since the beginning, Romania has endorsed all the demarches which Ukraine made. In this moment, I believe it's very important to focus on what needs to be done so that Ukraine benefit from support and be able to withstand its war effort. The other procedural issues related to the accession to the North Atlantic Organisation are time-consuming and I believe they must be made in the logic in which they were made for the other states," PM Ciuca stated, when asked about Romania's standpoint regarding this topic.Ukraine will sign an accelerated accession request to NATO, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday, a few minutes after Russia formalized the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) mentions.