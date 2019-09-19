PM convenes second Gov't meeting this week due to her departure on a working visit to the US

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday that she convened the second Gov't meeting this week in order to adopt the projects which have already been prepared by the ministries, taking into account that next week she will be paying a working visit to the United States.

"Today, I convened [Thursday] a second government meeting this week in order to adopt the projects which have already been prepared by the ministries, taking into account that next week I will lead the governmental delegation on a working visit to the United States of America," PM Dancila stated in the beginning of the Gov't meeting.She added that the Gov't wants to make sure that things are carried out normally, that the governmental projects are enforced without delay, but, at the same time, that actions are undertaken for stimulating and attracting investments."The news in economy are very good. In the first seven months of the year, foreign direct investments registered the highest level over the past 10 years and an increase by 22.3 percent compared to the similar period of last year," she mentioned.