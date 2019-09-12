PM Dancila announces move to unlock wage disbursements to personnel of formely ALDE-led ministries

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that wage disbursements to the personnel of the Environment, Energy, and Parliament liaison ministries (and the subordinate institutions) will be unlocked via an emergency ordinance."I called an extraordinary government meeting to adopt the necessary urgent solutions in several cases that cannot wait. In the first place, we will unlock wage disbursements to the employees of the ministries of Environment, Energy, and Parliament liaison, and of the subordinate institutions. Specifically, we complete the Administrative Code by emergency ordinance, so as to consolidate the powers of the ministry's Secretary General, the senior civil servant tasked with ensuring the continuity of the institution's activity. If the position of minister is vacant, or if the minister is unable to exercise his duties, the ministry's Secretary General shall act as chief authorizing officer," Dancila said at the beginning of the government meeting.
