PM Dancila: Another 103.2 million euro from EAGF entered Romania's accounts

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Monday that, last week, another 103.2 million euro from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) entered Romania's accounts.

"Last week, another 103.2 million euro European Agricultural Guarantee Fund entered Romania's account. Since taking over the governance, 8.78 billion euro from European funds have entered in the accounts of Romanian farmers. This year only, 2.53 billion euro have come from the European Commission for farmers and for the development of the Romanian village. To these amounts, over 1.4 billion euro are added, paid as subsidies from the national budget," the Prime Minister stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.Dancila added that the Gov't continues the support granted to farmers and agriculturists in order to ensure the presence of local products on the market."Agriculture Minister Petre Daea informed me that the last instalment of over 200 million lei was paid to the vegetable growers registered in cycle I of the support programme for tomatoes. It is a highly appreciated programme, in the first stage of this year almost 20,000 vegetable growers have registered, and about half of them have obtained additional production and they are still delivering on the market. For cycle II of the programme, we have registered more than 4,000 agricultural producers, which means that we continue to have all their support for the supply of tomatoes to the Romanian population," she mentioned.