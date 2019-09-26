PM Dancila attends meeting of Socialist International leadership; she pleads for promotion of social-economic cohesion

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is paying a working visit to the US, attended in New York the meeting of the Socialist International leadership, context in which she pleaded for the promotion of social-economic cohesion.

"I attended the meeting of the Socialist International leadership in New York, at the UN headquarters. It was an extremely pleasant and productive meeting, during which I reconfirmed the Social Democratic Party's desire to strengthen political cooperation in order to contribute to a new dynamics of the relations with our partners. We call on all the political forces, and we are close to the Socialists and Social Democrats around the world, in order to promote social-economic cohesion, better conditions for decent labour, equal treatment between men and women and, not least, to build policies in view of limiting the impact of climate change for the next generations," Dancila wrote on Thursday on her Facebook page.