PM Dancila:Censure motion won't pass, counting on people of good faith who know what stability means

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in eastern Vaslui on Sunday says she has no emotion as regards the censure motion, that is to be debated and voted next week in the Parliament, adding that she counts on the people of good faith who know what stability in Romania means.

Dancila said that after the censure motion she will come up to the Parliament with a Gov't reshuffle.She also reminded president Iohannis that he still has to appoint the interim ministers for the portfolios left vacant by the former junior ruling ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats).