PM Dancila: Dragnea, Tariceanu and I will assess each minister's activity on a monthly basis

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that the activity of each minister in her Cabinet will be assessed on a monthly basis, together with the leaders of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) coalition, Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

"Each month, together with the two chairmen, Mr Liviu Dragnea and Mr Calin Popescu Tariceanu, we shall have an assessment of the activity of each minister. (...) We'll make analyses for each ministry. (...) We'll make these assessments taking into account the deadlines, the implementing of the governance programme. Therefore the analyses will also be made inside the ruling coalition, as it is natural," Dancila said on Sunday in a telephone intervention on Romania TV private television broadcaster.According to the PM, the collaboration between the Government and the ruling coalition will be a "natural one.""The collaboration is natural, we'll have weekly meetings, we'll have briefings, therefore a very close collaboration, because this way, as I have said from the first minute, we are a political government, we are a PSD-ALDE Government," Dancila showed.At the same time, she pointed out that, at present, inside the Government, analyses are being conducted on the stage of the projects that must be implemented this year."I have already started to meet with each minister to discuss the very important problems, and I mean the stage of investments and projects which the ministers must implement in 2018 or which are under implementation, the European funds, the situation of which each ministry, (...) the stage of transposing the European directives in the Romanian legislation," Dancila said.She pointed out that she has also discussed with the members of her Cabinet about the stage of preparing the takeover of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, as well as about the stage of filing projects within the Centennial Programme."At the Government, we could say that we took a power start and are working very, very seriously," Viorica Dancila also said.

AGERPRES .