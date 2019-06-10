 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: First meeting between Gov't and municipality mayors, on Tuesday

facebook.com
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister and Acting Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Monday that a first meeting between the Government and mayors of municipalities will take place on Tuesday in the context of their budget-related discontent.


"A first meeting between the Government and the mayors of municipalities will take place tomorrow (Tuesday, ed. n.)," Dancila said after the meeting of the PSD National Permanent Bureau, asked how she comments on the fact that the mayors are complaining that they no longer have money for salaries, scholarships and investments.

Bucharest District 3 Mayor Robert Negoita said on Monday that the promise of a 60 percent increase of the local budgets was not met with regard to the budget amendment.

"They have promised 60 percent. The money for the first three months has been stolen by the government, the mayoralties are deprived of those amounts. We have a commitment [from the government - ed.n.], namely that they will solve this issue, but if this commitment is just as credible ... (...) Fortunately, we have earned some money now and I think we are going to make ends meet and pay for salaries, we haven's paid the scholarships for three months, and we have a credit in terms of investments," Negoita maintained.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.