PM Dancila: Funding has been approved for very important Targu Mures-Campia Turzii motorway

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila highlighted on Thursday the importance of the Targu Mures - Campia Turzii motorway, for which construction the Cohesion Fund funding was approved.

"This week we have received good news from European Commissioner Corina Cretu. They approved Cohesion Fund financing of over 246 million euros for the construction of the Targu Mures - Campia Turzii motorway. I want to underscore the importance of this project, given that it is part of Corridor 9 -Rhine-Danube linking Strasbourg to Constanta in Trans European Transport Network," Dancila said at the beginning of a government meeting.European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu approved a over 246 million euros from the Cohesion Fund for the construction of the motorway's section that will link Targu Mures to Ogra and Campia Turzii, according to a press statement released by the European Commission on June 19."This project of great importance, located on a strategic European corridor, will contribute to the creation of a faster and safer transport network in Romania, while making the region more attractive to both investors and tourists and facilitating economic development, enabling the inhabitants to reduce the time needed to travel between the two localities to less than an hour," said Corina Cretu.Under the project, a 51.8-km two-lane portion of the motorway will be built between Targu Mures and Campia Turzii, as well as a 4.7 km section near Targu Mures. The Targu Mures - Campia Turzii highway section will be part of the Rhine-Danube Corridor 9, which connects Strasbourg in France to Constanta, near the Black Sea. The project is due to be completed by October 2019.At the same time, according to the European Commission, Romania benefits from an allocation of more than 22 billion euros under the cohesion policy for the years 2014-2020. Large transport infrastructure projects will qualify for 5.1 billion euros.