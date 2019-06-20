PM Dancila: Gov't expresses solidarity with persons displaced from homes, communities and countries of origin

The Romanian Government expresses its solidarity with the persons displaced from their homes, communities and countries of origin because of war, violence, persecution or other causes independent of their will, reads Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's message on World Refugee Day.

"Strengthening a 'Europe of safety ' for all its inhabitants is one of the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union and we have acted in this regard. Our country has facilitated a political agreement with the European Parliament on the issue of revising the legal framework for the operation of the European network of migration liaison officers, which is a contribution to combating smuggling of migrants and to improving the coordination of EU member states with third countries, while at the central and local level, the Government of Romania has paid particular attention to the migration phenomenon. It has taken concrete measures and created effective mechanisms meant to protect and facilitate the integration of all citizens, regardless of their origin," the prime minister said in her message sent on Thursday to AGERPES by the Government.Dancila mentions that refugees need understanding, protection and integration, proof of our empathy and solidarity."Today the thought that being a refugee is not a choice must be more present than ever, but helping the person next to us is a choice that each one of us can make," she says.