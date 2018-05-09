PM Dancila: Gov't found solutions to some of the complaints in healthcare; we want to keep specialists in the country

The Government found solutions to some of the complaints in the healthcare field and is concerned with keeping specialists in this field in the country, stated Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"I also want to say something about the medical doctors. As you already know, on Monday, I had meetings with both the hospital managers, of the hospitals subordinated to the Ministry of Health, to the county and local councils, and of the monospecialized ones, together with Mrs. Minister Olguta Vasilescu, Mrs. Minister Sorina Pintea, the Minister of Public Finance and the representatives of the federation of trade unions in the healthcare field. We found solutions to some of the complaints in this field. The Government is concerned with keeping specialists in the country. More than that, we want those who already left to return to do their job here. The solutions we agreed upon as the result of our dialogue were: to ensure a higher income for those employees in the healthcare system, who saw their income cut compared with what they gained in February 2018. The measures will be applied starting with the salaries corresponding to May 2018," stated Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in the beginning of the Government meeting.On the other hand, the PM referred to the solutions regarding the payment of pensions."Another issue discussed this week was the payment of pensions. We had counties where they recorded delays in paying the pensions. We know that the pensioners plan their pension from one month to the next and we cannot accept to have delays in paying the pensions. We know that the payments were made between 9 and 28 of every month, or on 28-30-31, at the pay desks, depending on the case. Well, we want to prevent such delays and we decided that the pensions should be all paid until the 15th of every month, starting with July," stated Mrs. Dancila.