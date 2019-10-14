PM Dancila: Government will supplement MAE budget for good organization of presidential elections abroad

The Government will supplement the budget of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) for the good organization of the elections for the President of Romania this year abroad, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday."We are taking all the measures for the good organization of the elections for Romania's President this year. We will supplement the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs given that this year the vote abroad will take place over 3 days and in a number of polling stations which is nearly double the one used for the European Parliament elections," Dancila explained, at the beginning of the Government meeting.
PM Dancila: I publicy urge candidate Iohannis, the noisy with PNL to abandon speech of hatred, insults
Viorica Dăncilă și-a prezentat cele 10 obiective asumate, dacă ajunge la Cotroceni: Voi fi un președinte implicat al românilor de pretutindeni
Jens Stoltenberg susţine ofensiva Ankarei în Siria: ‘Turcia este importantă pentru unitatea în lupta antijihadistă’
Simona Halep se MĂRITĂ cu afaceristul cu 13 ani mai bătrân decât ea și care e la a treia nevastă: Când a anunțat că face nunta
Hillary Clinton și-a manifestat compasiunea și sprijinul pentru ducesa Meghan de Sussex: Este 'inexplicabil' tratamentul la care o supune presa