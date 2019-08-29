PM Dancila: I believe in God; those who have faith are much better people

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, on Thursday stated, after the consecration of the Monastery "The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist" in Breaza village, Brasov County, that she will participate in such events every time when invited, as she underscored she is "someone who believes in God."

"Every time when I am invited to a religious service, to the consecration of a church, I participate. I am someone who believes in God and I believe that those who have faith are much better people," stated PM Viorica Dancila.

The PSD leader told Romanians "to have faith" for "the good always wins over the evil, now and always."

"All of us who come to church come here to become better people. And I believe that certain manifestations and bad intentions shouldn't be ever seen in church or during a service. Politics is one thing and the Church is another. I came here to pray," underscored the PM.

Several hundreds of people participated on Thursday in the religious service for the consecration of the Monastery "The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist" in the Breaza village, the Lisa rural town, Brasov County, the religious service being held by a group of priests led by the Metropolitan of Ardeal, Laurentiu Streaza, who started his career as a priest in Lisa. Participating in the event were also the Secretary General of the PSD, Mihai Fifor, PSD MPs and mayors from the Fagarasului Land.