PM Viorica Dancila: 'I'm going to the referendum,but if the party decides not to go, I will follow it'

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she will go to the referendum on justice initiated by President Klaus Iohannis, but if the party makes another decision in this regard, she will follow it.

"I believe that the referendum won't be successful. (...) I don't think so. And let me tell you why. Today, I've seen the questions. I am telling you that in a village, a commune, it's not actually understandable what the second question is about. It's hard for the people to be interested in what it been written there. Therefore, it seems to me that even the question is uninspired," Viorica Dancila told in an interview to Adevarul.ro.

When asked whether she will go to the referendum, Dancila said: "Yes, I'm going."

"Yes, I would like to go to the referendum, but, you realise that I, too, am politically registered, I am the executive chairman of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. If the party decides not to go, I will follow it. (...) I cannot make such scenarios, but if the party makes this decision, then, it's normal to observe it, in order to prove unity within the political formation," Dancila added.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree regarding the organisation of the referendum on 26 May, on the day of the elections to the European Parliament.

According to article 2, the citizens are called upon to express their will, through YES or No, to the following questions: 1. Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses?; 2. Do you agree with banning the Government to adopt emergency ordinances in the area of criminal offenses, punishments and judicial organization, and to extend the right to directly challenge the ordinances with the Constitutional Court?.

AGERPRES