PM Dancila: Many ethnicities in Danube Delta living together; an example for other areas

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has shown appreciation, during a visit in Sulina on Saturday, for the harmony in which the people of the Danube Delta live, even though they are part of different minorities, and stated that they are "an example for many other areas in the country".

"Here, the people are very warm. It's an isolated place. There are many tourists in the summer, but in the winter it's barren. It's just the local people, but they have the same warmth. There are many ethnicities - Ukrainians, Russian Lippovans, Greeks who live together and are an example for many areas in the country," the Prime Minister said.Dancila attended in the Fisherman's Borscht Festival organized by the Union of Ukrainians in Romania (UUR), the representatives of which had a cook-off preparing fish-based foods."It's a traditional activity organized by the UUR which brings together ethnic Ukrainians from eight counties and from Ukraine. It's an activity that offers the Ukrainians here the possibility to keep their traditions and also show the majority population the culture of the Ukrainian minority," said MP Nicolae Miroslav-Petretchi, the chairman of the UUR.During the visit at the Fisherman's Borscht Festival, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila tasted the dishes prepared by the participants and posed for photos with them.The visit of the Prime Minister in the town of Sulina ended on the Black Sea beach."The beach is the same. There's not a lot of constructions, but maybe that's exactly its charm here in Sulina. I like it a lot. It's the place I grew up in," said Prime Minister Dancila.On the Black Sea beach, the Prime Minister and the ministers that accompanied her were welcomed by the kids participating in the ARC youth camp governmental programme which were painting the boardwalk to the sea.The Prime Minister appreciated the childrens' talent in the painting workshops of the Sulina youth camp."They put their soul into the paintings and that's very importan for us. We want them to leave here with fond memories and have the desire to return to Romania," said the Prime Minister at the end of the opening ceremony of the ARC programme, while visiting the painting workshops.Before leaving the resort center, Dancila played a round of table tennis with the Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici. The Prime Minister then visited the football court in the resort, while the ministers present at the event played football.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila opened, on Saturday morning, in Sulina, the ARC youth camp governmental programme, which hosts this year a record number of participants - over 3,000 children from the communities of Romanians living abroad. The event, at its 11th edition this year, is organized by the Ministry for Romanians Everywhere and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.