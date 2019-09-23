PM Dancila - meeting with Jersey City Mayor; airline between Bucharest and New Jersey on agenda

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is currently paying a visit to the USA, on Monday met the Mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, on which occasion they discussed, among other things, about the possibility of having a direct airline in the future between Bucharest and New Jersey, reads a press release of the Government's Press Office.

"On the occasion of her working visit to the US, PM Viorica Dancila had a meeting today with the Mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop. The Romanian head of the Executive underscored on this occasion the economic opportunities in essential fields such as energy, infrastructure, digital economy, agrotourism and healthcare, while mentioning that her government promoted a series of normative acts meant to improve and facilitate the manner in which businesses are done in our country," said the abovementioned source.The community of Romanians in Jersey City number more than 35,000 persons."Last year, a twinning memorandum was signed between Jersey City and the 1st District of Bucharest, with a very important area of the American city to be named Romania Square. in this context, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila offered Mayor Fulop the Romanian flag. Moreover, they discussed about the possibility of opening a direct airline between Bucharest and New Jersey. This would contribute to the strengthening of relations between Romania and the USA and also to the increase of the offer of available routes for the American residents, including from the perspective of business interests," reads the same release.The same source said Mayor Steven Fulop has Romanian ties, as his parents only came to the USA in the '60s.The agenda of the Prime Minister's visit to the US also includes on Tuesday meetings with Angel Gurria, the Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and with James Richard Perry, Secretary for Energy of the United States of America.