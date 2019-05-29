PM Dancila mentions former ForMin Corlatean's foreign policy experience, urges to use it

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that former Foreign Minister Titus Corlatean has experience foreign policy experience that should be used.

"The appointment of Titus Corlatean is for deputy prime minister for strategic partnerships to replace Ana Birchall. I believe that Titus Corlatean has foreign policy experience and I believe that his experience must be used. He is in no way implicated in the voting because his portfolio does not include decisions on elections, polling stations," Dancila said at Parliament Palace.

She added that the experience of every man should be used, and Titus Corlatean has a 'great foreign policy experience.' AGERPRES