PM Dancila proposes interministerial meeting to solve financing difficulties of National Research Programme and ALFRED project

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila proposed on Friday, after visiting the nuclear platform in Mioveni at the Nuclear Research Institute (RATEN ICN), the organisation of an interministerial meeting intended to solve the financing issues of the National Research Programme and the ALFRED project.

"Prime Minister Viorica Dancila voiced appreciation for the activity carried out by the team of researchers and proposed the organisation of an interministerial meeting at the Gov't, with the involvement of the decision-making parties, so as to solve the financing difficulties both of the National Research Programme and of the ALFRED project. The premier also expressed hope that RATEN ICN will be designated International Excellency Centre based on Research Reactors (ICERR) by the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, a process currently underway," reads a press release sent by the Government.During the visit, the premier met with the leadership of the Technologies for Nuclear Energy State Owned Company (RATEN), RATEN ICN and with members of the Scientific Council. Moreover, the head of the Executive paid a visit to the national interest installations which function on this platform: the TRIGA-ICN Research Reactor, the Post-Irradiation Examination Laboratory (LEPI) and the Test Stand of the Fuel Handling System (MID)."The Institute's main achievements, both national and international were presented, as well as the difficulties encountered in the research-development activity, especially the ones generated by the financing of the RATEN Annual Research Programme, regarding 'the Development of the national technical support and international cooperation for nuclear energy', of the implementation of the demonstration reactor for fast lead cooled reactors technology, ALFRED, support for the development of the 4th generation of nuclear energy reactors. The capacity and competency in manufacturing of industrial use sources of iridium, as sole supplier in Romania were highlighted, as well as in decommissioning disabled medical radiological installations," the cited source specifies.