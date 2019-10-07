PM Dancila: PSD MPs won't vote in favour of censure motion; budget rectification to cover current spending

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday reiterated her belief that the censure motion won't pass and she also mentioned, on the same occasion, that budget rectification would be adopted by government decision, with the localities to receive thus the money they need for their current expenses.

"The motion won't pass. [I count on - editor's note] the good faith of those who want to stabilize this country. (...) The PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs won't vote in favour of the motion," she showed in a press statement she made at the Parliament Palace, before the meeting of the parliamentary group of PSD.Moreover, she denied the hypothesis that budgetary rectification would be a means to "bribe" some MPs."If budgetary rectification was meant to buy votes, I would have adopted the budgetary rectification before and not after the motion. (...) For it's already done [the normative act with the budgetary rectification - editor's note], but this is just how some people understand to do things when they are trying to find excuses," she said.The Prime Minister added that an interim government could adopt the budgetary rectification."Of course. The same as it managed to pay the salaries and the pensions, and to intervene whenever there were problems, it can function from now on too. However, I repeat this: after the motion - which won't pass - we will come with the reshuffle before Parliament," she specified.Dancila stated that the normative act with the budgetary rectification is already done."Rectification is done depending on each locality, for these localities need to be able to pay for their current expenses. (...) You will see that a big part [of the money - editor's note] go to PNL, maybe. If this is done of such a manner to cover for all the needs depends on each mayoralty," she said.