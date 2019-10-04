PM Dancila, referring to President's refusal to apply CCR decision: Sometimes matters may be referred to court

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday said the refusal of President Klaus Iohannis to appoint interim ministers, after the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decided that he must do it, may even be referred to court, adding that she will discus the matter with the jurists.

"All I know is that the Constitutional Court's reasoning says the following: he needS to remove the two ministers, the Minister of Justice and the Deputy Minister for Strategic Partnership, and appoint the interim ministers. The same reasoning says the Prime Minister can send appointments to the President of Romania, who will only refuse them, if he has a legal reason for it, and not because he considers it so. He did nothing like this, however. And I believe that these are things that can even be referred to court. I will consult with the jurists and we will see," said PM Dancila.She added that Iohannis must observ the CCR decisions, for he is the President of the country and he must be a model for the citizens."If the President of the country doesn't observ the Constitution, we cannot ask the others to observe the Constitution. I hope that the citizens will see this and sanction him," she said.