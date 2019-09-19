PM Dancila: Romania - an attractive business destination; it provides business opportunities

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday that Romania is an "attractive" business destination, showing that, in the first seven months of the year, the foreign direct investment have registered the highest level over the past 10 years.

"The news in economy are very good. In the first seven months of the year, foreign direct investments registered the highest level over the past 10 years and an increase by 22.3 percent compared to the similar period of last year. Moreover, Romania ranks 3rd in the ranking of the countries with the largest 500 companies in Central and Eastern Europe. This data shows us that Romania's economy is on an upward trend that should be endorsed and encouraged by the Government, and the economic diplomacy has a very important role here. Romania is an attractive business destination, it provides business opportunities and well-trained labour force," PM Dancila stated in the beginning of the Gov't meeting.She added that this was "a relevant point" of the discussions she carried out on Wednesday with her Polish counterpart. "The signing of the bilateral documents in areas such as infrastructure, transport, energy, communication and digitisation, entrepreneurship, European funds management still represents a solid foundation of the development of our economic relation. We will continue the meetings in this format, in order to put into practice the joint projects with great benefits for the citizens of our countries," the PM mentioned.