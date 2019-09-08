PM Dancila's message on Oilman's Day: You have a partner in me and the gov't, we aspire to increase sector's competitiveness

In a message this Sunday on the occasion of the celebration of the Oilman's Day, Premier Viorica Dancila said that she and the government stand by the side of the workers in this sector, aspiring also to see its competitiveness increase.

"Let me start by congratulating each of you, those who work in the oil industry and who pursue your profession with responsibility and dedication every day. The field you work in is also the one I trained professionally and I further feel close to. I know how much energy our guild invests into this profession and in the end result. I know from my own experience that yours is not an easy work, but it's beautiful, it's a job that has you constantly explore," Dancila said according to a release.She went on to say that in her 12-year stint as a petroleum engineer, she felt "that she was learning something new every day.""We, the Romanians, have a reason for pride in this field: the world's first industrial oil refinery was built right near Ploiesti. Beautiful memories will always connect me to this city: it's the city where I attended high school, where I discovered I had people around me dedicated to this profession which I considered equally difficult and interesting. This is why I decided to attend a faculty in this field and in the 12 years during which I worked as a petroleum engineer, I felt that I was learning something new every day," the Prime Minister said.Dancila pointed out that the oil industry has an important future in the region."Today, I tell you with all faith that this industry has an important future in the region and a special significance both for the country and for the Romanians and their families. I am calling on you to remain united and active. You have a partner in me and the government of Romania. I want us to increase the competitiveness of the sector and I am fighting so that each of you has better working conditions. I hereby assure you that all your efforts are being appreciated as they deserve. With people like you, I am convinced that we will manage to develop and capitalize on our country's resources," says Viorica Dancila in the conclusion of the message.