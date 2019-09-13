PM Dancila's message on Romanian Firefighters' Day: You are a stable, powerful shield for civil society

In a message on the occasion of the Romanian Firefighters' Day, Premier Viorica Dancila points out that this public safety force represents "a stable and powerful shield for the civil society", having managed through their actions to wipe away many tears and fill souls with gratitude.

"September 13 is an occasion of pride because we celebrate some of the most appreciated and beloved public system personnel: the firefighters. The world in general, but Romania too, are faced nowadays with many emergencies, and you are always at the heart of the action, as rescuers. In 171 years of institutional existence, you have succeeded through your courageous actions to wipe away many tears and fill souls with gratitude. You have committed yourselves to a stable present and a safer future, a commitment that keeps all the rest of us sheltered in troubled times and in unforeseen situations.You are a stable and powerful shield for the civil society and the contribution of everyone of us is needed for you to always be able to return home to your loved ones safe and unharmed," Dancila says in her message.The Prime Minister emphasizes that the government stands by the firefighters' side, allocating the necessary financial resources for a good functioning of the institution, and making efforts to ensure them the best training and equipment."Thank you, dear firefighters, for your courage, dedication and professionalism, for not having grown tired to save us, protect us and be an example of civic involvement. Many happy returns!," Dancila writes in the conclusion of her message.