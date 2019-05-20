PM Dancila says modern technology needed, gov't to provide support where needed

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday on a visit to the IAR Ghimbav aeronautical company that in order to be able to talk about competitiveness and performance, modern technology is needed and the government will provide support where necessary.

"As I was saying, we are visiting several business facilities (...) to see the achievements they have had so far and we must say that we congratulate the director on his approach, on his vision and on the fact that this is a business unit that generates profits; as far as the challenges it has to face go, the government's support is needed, and we provide it where needed, so that we can improve things. An important component is investment; we need new technology, we need modernisation so that we can talk about competitiveness and performance," said Dancila.Dancila on Monday toured the county of Brasov to see the latest developments in government-funded investment projects.According to a press statement released on Sunday, the prime minister was scheduled to meet local administration officials, bio-food entrepreneurs and producers, officials of armaments trade unions, medical staff, and citizens.