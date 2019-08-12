 
     
PM Dancila says ruling coalition not breaking up

National chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Viorica Dancila said Monday before a meeting of the PSD's National Executive Committee that the ruling coalition will not break up.

"The coalition is not breaking up," she said, answering a question from journalists.

Also, asked if she did not deem to high the request of PSD's junior coalition partner Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) during the negotiations, Dancila said no.

"No, I believe that there must always be dialogue and there must always be negotiations," she said.

