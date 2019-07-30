PM Dancila suggests complex assessment of citizens defenders' professionalism

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday at the Interior Ministry that a complex assessment of the professionalism of those who are involved in defending the citizens is needed, given the recent Caracal tragedy, mentioning that she discussed with the heads of the MAI armed forces branches measures that are required as well as what needs to be done to prevent such things from happening again.

"A complex assessment of the professionalism of those who are involved in defending the citizens is needed. We will also take up this objective, because we have this duty both to the citizens and to the professionals of the Interior Ministry (...) I had a conversation with the heads of department and directions within the Interior Ministry; we discussed this tragic event, we discussed the measures that are required, and we also discussed what we need to do in the future so that such things will not happen again. We discussed restructuring, we discussed legislative changes that are needed both for MAI and the STS [Special Telecommunications Service], changes in terms of legislation, which would punish these things more drastically," said Dancila.

She added that the fight against corruption should continue, but the fight against crime, against drug and drug trafficking networks, against rapists and pedophiles, against criminals, against those who destabilize society in the meanest ways should not be overlooked.

"Romania is not a country of offenders, it is not the country of criminals; it is not the country of pimps and rapists. As a prime minister, I will not allow this label to stick to Romania, but I think we need to show consensus, we have to see what each of us can do to make things right. We will punish, as I said, those who are guilty. We know that we cannot unfortunately bring back what has already been taken; we are with Alexandra's family, Luiza's family; words cannot express what each of us feels, what each mother feels in Romania, but it is our duty, the duty of all those who can get involved, to take all measures so that these things will not happen again. We have a moral duty to punish the guilty, but we also have the responsibility to regulate things so that such events will no longer take place in Romania," said Dancila.

She added that dismissals from the system will continue, noting that these resignations do not replace "drastic punishment of those who, following the investigation, are found to have failed."

"There have been mass dismissals in the chain of command in the system and, most likely, more will follow. These resignations do not replace the drastic punishment of those who, following the investigation, are found to have failed. I assure you that we will continue to take the strictest measures. We have both a moral and a legal obligation to severely punish all those who are found guilty," said Dancila.