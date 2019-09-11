PM Dancila: Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, IT&C - engine of economic growth

Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, the IT&C area, professional and scientific activities represented the engine of economic growth and benefit from the Government's policies to boost the business milieu, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated at the Victoria Palace, at the signing ceremony of seven funding agreements granted based on the state aid scheme no.807/2014 for stimulating investments with a major impact in economy.

"The National Institute of Statistics and Eurostat have confirmed the real GDP growth of 4.7 percent in the first semester of this year, taking into account that the economic advance from one quarter to another continues to be high. Romania registered in the second quarter of 2019 an economic growth of 4.6 percent, the second largest in the EU. (...) The economic advance continued to be in the first semester of this year a sustainable one and it was based on the following economic activities: trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, information and communications, scientific and professional activities. These sectors represent the engine of economic growth and benefit from the Government's policies to boost the business milieu, among which I would mention the exemption from the income tax payment for the IT programmers, facilities for constructors, the grant of holiday vouchers.

She added that the Gov't supported, through this state aid scheme, investments in areas with a major impact: the production of non-food consumer goods, the car and machinery construction industry, the automotive industry, the food industry.

"Only through this state aid scheme, Romania's Government supports 35 investment projects with a total value of over 3.5 billion lei, which generate approximately 5,300 new jobs," the PM stated.

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici mentioned that the seven new funding agreements totalise over 620 million lei and the Government allocated over 1.6 billion lei in this year's state budget, in order to generate other state aid schemes.