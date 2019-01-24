PM Dancila: We are confronted with disinformation campaign against country fuelled by Romanian politicians

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday that the Government is confronted with "a disinformation campaign against our country fuelled by Romanian politicians, reaching the highest level."

"We are concluding a week when Romania's Government went to Brussels with dignity and professionalism. I must note, however, with sadness, two aspects. We are confronted with a disinformation campaign against our country fuelled by Romanian politicians, reaching the highest level. This is unacceptable. As prime minister, I have decided that I have the obligation to tell the truth about the country in front of the European officials. I assured them in all the meetings we had that the Government will act for the observance of the values and principles that make up the foundation of the European construction. Observing the citizens' rights and liberties, defending the rule of law and ensuring Justice independence are at the core of our concerns. However, we equally conveyed that the Romanian citizens must enjoy the same rights and liberties as any other European citizen. The Constitutional Court has found that practices outside the legal framework had been used, which affected the act of Justice, and this situation must be corrected," Dancila said in the opening of the Government meeting.She brought to mind a statement of the European Commission President: "Same as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said, the rights of the citizens are not negotiable, and no compromises are accepted in this area."