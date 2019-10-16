PM Dancila: We would agree to a union with Pro Romania, but without Victor Ponta

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated that the Social-Democrats would agree to a union with Pro Romania party but without Chairman of this political party Victor Ponta, because his "sole purpose" is the destruction of the PSD.

"Wherever we go, people tell us: 'We don't want an alliance with Victor Ponta.' I want to make a clarification: when talking about the Pro Romania, we are talking about Victor Ponta. There have been colleagues who left because they were forced. We would agree to a union with Pro Romania, but without Victor Ponta. There have been people who were ousted from the party, there have been people who had certain reasons. Those people where the people who achieved performances in their counties. We have nothing with the people in the Pro Romania. (...) Victor Ponta has a sole purpose: to destroy the PSD. Ponta wants to take people form the PSD. He doesn't want them from anywhere else. He wants [to take] from the PSD because he sees that he is no longer wanted in the PSD," Dancila stated on Tuesday evening at the B1 TV private television station.She argues that "where Victor Ponta had joined, there have always been things that didn't went well.""The PSD - Chairman Victor Ponta, resignation on Facebook. The PSD - Prime Minister Victor Ponta, resignation without announcing the party. Therefore, he left the PSD in a pretty unpleasant situation. Now, he went and spoke with the ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats]. The ALDE lost the Senate President office, it lost the ALDE group in the Senate, it lost the ALDE group in the Chamber of Deputies, it lost seats in the government. A good, bad governance, regardless of Mr Tariceanu's appraisal, in which it was part of until a certain moment. I don't know, I don't want to judge this thing, but now you understand why Victor Ponta is so hated in the PSD," Dancila also said.