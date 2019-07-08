PM demands revocation of CNAIR head Narcis Neaga

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked Transport Minister Razvan Cuc on Monday to revoke Narcis Neaga as interim director general of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR), informs a press release from the Government issued to AGERPRES.

"Following the analysis that resulted in unjustified delays and poor management of the CNAIR management in the implementation of transport infrastructure projects, and given the Government's determination to no longer admit delays in making investments, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked the Minister of Transport, Razvan Cuc to revoke Narcis Neaga as interim director general of CNAIR," the press release said.According to the cited source, the decision comes after the Premier asked the Department for the Development, Promotion and Monitoring of Infrastructure Investment Projects an analysis of the status of several investment projects in transport infrastructure."Thus, the prime minister asked for explanations regarding the design and execution delays for sections 2 and 3 of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, as well as the delay in launching the execution procedure for the 4th section of the same project. The prime minister also demanded explanations why the tender procedure for the execution of Sections 3 and 4 of the express road Pitesti - Craiova was not resumed, as a result of contesting the initial procedures. At the same time, the prime minister expressed her firm dissatisfaction with the fact that the current management of the CNAIR misinformed about the status of the works for the 3rd and 4th lots of the Lugoj-Deja motorway, assumed to be finalized by the end of 2018," the release read.