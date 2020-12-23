PM-designate Citu: I wish we get over vaccination period faster, get out of it healthy

The Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu, said at the Parliament's plenary meeting for the Government's investiture on Wednesday that population's health is the most important objective and that he wants Romania to be able to get over the vaccination period as quickly as possible.

Florin Citu stated that the governance programme provides for the support of the investment process, but also "an extensive process of structural reform", which ensures the consolidation of sustainable economic growth. He stressed that all the Government's objectives would have "clear deadlines" that must be respected.

"For example, I want to get over the vaccination period as quickly as possible and get out of it healthy. I strongly believe that the most important thing at the moment is the health of Romanians. Today, I'm telling you all, including my team members, that I will personally monitor the achievement of our goals. In terms of efficiency, the Government you will today invest will be a government of professionals, which will follow the effectiveness for each proposed project. We will never table objectives that cannot be achieved on time and that are not for the benefit of Romanians. You know very well that I come from the Ministry of Finance, and that's how I did things there. Farewell to proposed projects that have no funding and are presented only as political statements. More work and less declarations," he said.He also said that the new model of economic and social development has investments at the forefront, "as an engine of economic development, to generate the largest economic growth in the European Union" between 2021 and 2024.

AGERPRES