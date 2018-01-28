stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PM-designate Dancila: We shall not introduce a new tax; we are giving up form 600

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
viorica dancila parlament

Prime Minister-designate Viorica Dancila on Monday told the plenary sitting of Parliament that the new government will not introduce any new tax and that this week they are giving up form 600.

"We are considering a maximum of 50 taxes, with general application, as soon as possible. (...) As long as I am Prime Minister, I won't introduce any new tax in Romania. My objective is to simplify and make easier the economic life, and not to complicate it. This week I will give up form 600 and then almost all the others," Dancila stated.

Agerpres.

stiripesurse.ro
