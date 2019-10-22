PM-designate Orban: Chances to succeed the investiture of future Gov't are very high

Prime Minister-designate and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said, at the end of the consultations with the parties which voted for the censure motion, that he is confident in the chances of succeeding the investiture of the future Government, mentioning that these "are very high."

"We established a collaboration framework which would be materialised in the form of some agreements to be validated in the PNL leadership and in the leadership of the political formations. We are on the right track, we have taken serious steps forward and I am just as confident as when I was designated that our chances to succeed the investiture of the Government are very high," Orban stated at Parliament.He added that, within the talks with the parties, he "disclosed the names of the candidates included in the final assessment."Ludovic Orban mentioned that he also agreed, among others, to repeal the legal provisions related to "the ghostly Investment and Development Fund."