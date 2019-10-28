PM-designate Orban: Should investiture of Government take place on November 4, we have time to propose European Commissioner

Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban Monday stated that should the Government be invested on November 4 there is plenty of time to propose a European Commissioner on behalf of Romania, mentioning that things "are on schedule".

"The phrasing [e.n. - of the European Commission] was as soon as possible. On the other hand, as a result of the possible extension of the deadline of the UK's withdrawal by three months, the United Kingdom, as long as still a member of the European Union, will obviously designate a European Commissioner," Orban said in Parliament, asked whether the proposal of European Commissioner Romania should have made can suffer delay.He mentioned that thus, the timetable concerning the nomination of European Commissioners will be extended."We are buying time. Moreover, as you well know, the vote in plenary session is already postponed for December. As such, we are on schedule. Should the investiture of the Government take place on November 4, we have time," Orban said.The premier-designate specified that after the investiture he will have official talks at the European Commission.