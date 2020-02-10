 
     
PM-designate Orban: We don't take into account scenario in which we don't reach early election

The National Liberal Party (PNL) doesn't take into account a scenario in which early elections aren't reached, Chairman of the party and Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday, mentioning that the discussions with the parliamentary formations will be continued in order to get to an agreement on endorsing this demarche.

"We will continue the discussions with the political parliamentary formations in order to get to an agreement on endorsing early elections. (...) We will undertake all the necessary demarches to get to early elections. We will continue the talks, negotiations and, perhaps, we will mange to convince them (members of the People's Movement Party - PMP) to endorse early elections," Orban said, adding that the PNL doesn't take into account a scenario in which early elections aren't reached.

He showed that the Liberals are thinking of solutions to counteract a possible boycott of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) regarding early elections.

According to him, the Liberals will make all the steps to get to early elections.

He also showed that there are particular discussions with Social-Democrats regarding early elections.

AGERPRES

