PM holds consultations with American-Romanian Business Council; US reaffirms support for Romania's candidacy to OECD

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, on the occasion of his participation in the consultations in videoconference system with members of the American-Romanian Business Council (AMRO), underscored that the Executive will continue to promote economic development measures and to support the digitalization and research-innovation initiatives with priority, and highlighted "the support of the US business milieu for Romania's candidacy to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development).

The meeting was also an occasion to discuss the economic and social policies of the Executive in the new context generated by the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the perspectives of strengthening the US investment presence, and development of some new projects in Romania.The Prime Minister underscored the importance granted by Romania to the Strategic Partnership with the US and reiterated "the long term commitment of our country in terms of the development of the bilateral relations and strategic projects with US partners in multiple fields.""The PM thanked for the proven solidarity of the US companies, through donations, supporting thus the Romanian authorities' efforts in combating the COVID-19 epidemic," reads a press release.Moreover, they reviewed the significant business development opportunities in Romania, offered by the measures included in the economic relaunch programme of the Government, including in the context of the earmarking from programmes with European funds.In this context, the Prime Minister underscored that the Executive will continue to promote economic development measures to stimulate activities that generated "value-added and jobs" and will support "the digitalization and research-innovation initiatives with priority."We will capitalize on the opportunity that the programmes financed from European funds provide in implementing the digitalization strategy that Romania needs to increase its competitiveness. Moreover, we will benefit from the opportunities provided by the European Green Deal to stimulate renewable energy production and the green economy in our country," said the head of the Executive.In his turn, the AMRO head, Eric Stewart, and the representatives of the member companies thanked Prime Minister Orban and the other members of the Executive for always being open to dialogue and for the measures adopted in ensuring a friendly business climate for the investors.In the same context, they reaffirmed 'the firm support of the US business milieu for Romania's candidacy to the OECD."