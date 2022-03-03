 
     
PM Nicolae Ciuca: Moldova's request for accession to EU, a historic step

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciuca juramant

The Republic of Moldova's request for accession to the European Union is a historical step, PM Nicolae Ciuca said.

"Romania will continue working alongside the Republic of Moldova on its road towards EU," the Executive head said, on the Government's Facebook page, on Thursday.

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, signed a decree to accede to the European Union, where the document will be dispatched shortly to the leaders of European institutions.

Maia Sandu specified that the Republic of Moldova's accession request to the European Union is addressed to the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, country who currently owns the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union and that it will be submitted in Brussels in the following days, Agerpres.ro informs.

Georgia also submitted a request to join the EU on Thursday, after a similar decision was taken a few days ago in Ukraine, in the context of the Russian invasion on its territory.

