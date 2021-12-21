PM Nicolae Ciuca raises in Brussells issue of Schengen accesion and completing CVM

AGERPRES special corespondent, Florin Stefan, reports: Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca raised the issue, during the visit in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, of the need for a decision, as quickly as possible, regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area and "the very important objective for Romania" of completing the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) .

"During talks with President [of the European Council ed. n] Charles Michel and President [of the European Commission ed. n] Ursula von der Leyen, I also insisted on the need for a quick decision regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

I thanked the European Commission for the clear and constant support for achieving this objective that needs to be materialized as soon as possible and for which Romania has already fulfilled the conditions required by the Community acquis," Nicolae Ciuca declared, in a press conference held at the headquarters of Romania's Representation attached to the EU.

"I also mentioned during the meetings that we had, Romania's very important objective of completing the CVM and reiterated the commitment provided for in the governing program of carrying out reforms to this end," PM Ciuca also said. AGERPRES