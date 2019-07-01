 
     
PM of Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, pays official visit to Bucharest on Tuesday

Deschide Moldova
Maia Sandu

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, is paying an official visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu, told a press conference he held jointly with his Moldovan counterpart, Nicolae Popescu.


"We especially appreciate Prime Minister Maia Sandu's visit (...), her first since stepping in as the head of the Executive. We are expecting Mrs Prime Minister to arrive in Bucharest tomorrow," the head of the Romanian diplomacy said.

He also added that this will also be an opportunity to analyze reforms in the Republic of Moldova

