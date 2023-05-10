PM of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-Soo welcomed at the Victoria Palace.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received his South Korean counterpart, Han Duck-Soo, at the Victoria Palace, on Wednesday.

The welcome ceremony with military honors will be followed by a tete-a-tete meeting between the two officials, told Agerpres.

Next, a meeting, in a restricted format, of the two government delegations will take place.

Afterwards, the two heads of Executive will participate in the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Company Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA [The Sea Ports Administration - editor's note] and the Busan Port Authority and then they will hold joint press statements.

The Korean official is currently paying a visit to Romania. He will be received by President Klaus Iohannis and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.