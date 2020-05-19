PM Orban advocating plan to support reopening cultural sector as COVID-19 developments permit

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated support for a plan to assist the cultural sector that includes the provision of grants for the independent cultural sector, adding that he wants the sector to reopen, but conditional on epidemiological developments and based on well-thought-out rules so that there are no risks of infecting participants in events.

Orban on Tuesday had a new round of talks with leaders of the performing arts, with discussions focusing on measures to support the cultural field both in the period immediately ahead, and in the medium and long term.

The shared concern of the government and of the officials of the performing arts is related to the reopening of stage performances, rehearsals, and of cultural activities under the safest possible conditions for both the interpreters, the supporting staff, as well as for the citizens.

According to a post on the government's Facebook page, in a first stage, conditional on the COVID-19 epidemiological development, reopening outdoor performances will be analysed in compliance with the norms of health protection and physical distancing.

"Cultural life enriches people's lives and society. I support a plan to assist the cultural sector, including the analysis of the provision of grants for the independent cultural sector. I also want the resumption of cultural activities, but all conditional on epidemiological developments and a well-thought-out plan so that there are no risks of infecting participants in cultural events," said Orban.

He added that the forms of support for employees in activities that will remain restricted by government decisions (furlough pay) will be kept in place, and active support measures will be decided, by securing public funding to cover some of the pay expenses on employees who will retain their jobs.

Vice Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu also participated in the consultations with leaders of the performing arts.