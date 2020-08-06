PM Orban announces 75 pct state salary support for parents off work during suspension of classes

In the upcoming school year parents will get 75 percent of state salary support if classes are suspended in a particular school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday.

"During the state of emergency, there has been a form of support for families with children. As long as in-school classes were suspended, a parent had the possibility to stay at home in a kind of leave, so to say, and collect 75 percent of his or her salary. We will take a similar measure for the start of school this year, but this time the measure will be flexible, because with the epidemiological situation varying from a locality to another, this will no longer be a blanket measure, but it will be applied locally. If a school gets closed for 14 days because of occurring infections, all the parents of the students at that particular school will receive for the time classes are suspended - say 14 days - that 75 percent form of support," Orban explained.

After attending today the inauguration of the Mining Museum, a project rehabilitated from European funds through the 2014 - 2020 Regional Operational Program, Orban was asked by journalists if the parents whose children will stay at home after the start of the school year will get any financial support.