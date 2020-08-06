 
     
PM Orban announces 75 pct state salary support for parents off work during suspension of classes

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ludovic Orban

In the upcoming school year parents will get 75 percent of state salary support if classes are suspended in a particular school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday.

"During the state of emergency, there has been a form of support for families with children. As long as in-school classes were suspended, a parent had the possibility to stay at home in a kind of leave, so to say, and collect 75 percent of his or her salary. We will take a similar measure for the start of school this year, but this time the measure will be flexible, because with the epidemiological situation varying from a locality to another, this will no longer be a blanket measure, but it will be applied locally. If a school gets closed for 14 days because of occurring infections, all the parents of the students at that particular school will receive for the time classes are suspended - say 14 days - that 75 percent form of support," Orban explained.

After attending today the inauguration of the Mining Museum, a project rehabilitated from European funds through the 2014 - 2020 Regional Operational Program, Orban was asked by journalists if the parents whose children will stay at home after the start of the school year will get any financial support.

