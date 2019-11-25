PM Orban: Between PM and President there is finally a relationship of dialogue, loyal cooperation, partnership

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that between the head of the Government and the president of Romania there is "finally a relationship of dialogue, loyal cooperation, partnership," adding that he will go the the Cotroceni Presidential Palace every time he is invited.

"Between me, as Prime Minister and Romania's President, between the Government that I lead and the President, there is finally a relationship of dialogue, loyal cooperation, partnership, in which we coordinate all our actions, all decisions and all public policies to the benefit of the Romanian citizens," Orban stated, after attending an event organised by the Romanian Academy.When asked whether he would go at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday in order to meet the head of state, Orban said: "I'll go to the Cotroceni Palace whenever it's the case, when I am invited, when we have various discussions and meetings."He reiterated that for now there is a parliamentary majority even if it's a fragile one."However it exists and we have signed understandings and agreements with the partners who have been by our side in the success of the censure motion, who have endorsed the investiture of the Government that I lead, and we respect our agreements and I believe that we can keep this majority. Certainly, the President referred to making up a larger majority, more stable, which can support broader reforms after the elections," Orban added, when asked about a new parliamentary majority.