PM Orban: Bucharest ring road is vital, works in progress since the beginning of the PNL government

The Bucharest ring road is vital, and the government has set to sign all the design and execution contracts on the four northern sections by the end of 2020 and begin and continue construction works on the three southern sections of the road, according to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"I wanted to be present at this extremely important event. Basically today works start on the first section of the ring road, out of the seven sections of highway to be built. Bucharest has needed a ring road, not since today, not since yesterday, for at least 15 years. Traffic indices show that traffic on the Bucharest ring road is extremely high, with over 20,000 daily means of transport; a highway becomes needed for traffic of more than 16,000 vehicles a day. This ring road is vital to Bucharest," said Orban.He explained that transit through Bucharest is done either via the current ring road or through the city."Transit through Bucharest is up to 20%. Many means of transport prefer to enter Bucharest, not having a ring road and we know very well that, if the divers take the current ring road it will be an extremely long time until they manage to reach their destination," said Orban.The added that the feasibility study for this road was carried out in 2008, pointing out that works, from the beginning of the PNL government, are "in progress"."If some give us a break from challenges, which simply do nothing but boycott the pace of construction of the transport infrastructure, we will sign by the end of the year all the design and execution contracts on the four northern sections. I am confident that construction work will begin by the end of the year on all three sections of the southern area," Orban said.The prime minister and Minister of Transport Lucian Bode participated on Tuesday in the official opening of works on the Bucharest Ring Road (A0), South Sector, Lot 2, Vidra - Bragadiru.