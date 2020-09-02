 
     
PM Orban calls natural gesture Vasilescu's resignation as head of Romanian Police

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday called the resignation of Liviu Vasilescu as chief of the Romanian Police a "natural gesture," saying that he will speak with the interior minister to identify a professional to fill the vacancy.

"A normal resignation, I will discuss with the interior minister the appointment of a new chief of Police. I think this resignation is a natural gesture, I think it was the result of the emergence of some footages. (...) It is important to identify a professional, a devoted professional, to lead the Police and to achieve the objectives we want," Orban said at the headquarters of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

He mentioned among the objectives "zero tolerance for crime, hard fight against interlopers."

Vasilescu announced on Tuesday that he was resigning as head of the Romanian Police.

