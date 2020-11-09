 
     
PM Orban congratulates US president-elect: Relations between US and Romania will know a new development stage

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday congratulates Joe Biden for being elected the next president of the United States of America, according to AGERPRES.

"I am certain that the relations between the USA and Romania will know a new development stage, and that the Strategic Partnership will be strengthened between our countries and new dimensions will follow in the development of our relations. I am also certain that the relations between the United States and Europe will be improved, and Romania, as a loyal partner within NATO, will continue to carry out its activity within NATO, which will function increasingly well," PM Ludovic Orban, the chairman of the National Liberal Party, said at the PNL headquarters.

The candidate of the Democrats for the White House, Joe Biden, won the presidential poll against the incumbent president, Republican Donald Trump. Biden will become the 46th president of the United States of America.

