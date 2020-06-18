PM Orban: Digitisation is a fundamental objective of the Gov't

Digitisation is a fundamental objective for the Government, as we want to increase the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens, to the companies, to the non-governmental organisations, and also to simplify the existing relations between the central and local administrations, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday.

"Digitisation is a fundamental objective for the Government that I lead. We have made very quick steps during the epidemic, and almost all services and products that were delivered during this time, from the certificate for emergency situations to the furlough or allowances, the IMM Invest programme, the programme meant to inform the citizens through the mass-media, they all took place online through applications that involved sending requests through Internet, without the need for people to move, which sped up the procedures. Our objective is very clear, namely to increase the quality of the services provided to the citizens, to the companies, to the non-governmental organisations," said Orban at the Victoria Palace on Thursday, when he participated in the digital signing of the financing agreement for the integrated waste system in the Galati County.Orban added that the Executive wants to simplify all the existing relations between the central and local administrations."We need to streamline all the procedures related to the various rights and services granted by the state to the citizens or legal entities," said Orban.Participating in the same event were also the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, and the PNL (National Liberal Party) from Galati, George Stanga.