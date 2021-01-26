PM Orban: Draft law needs more complex negotiations; there is no increase in taxes, fees

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), on Tuesday stated that there will be no increase in taxes, fees in the 2021 budget, adding that there is no delay in making the budget, just some talks are "a little more complex" in the context of a coalition government.

"As far as I know, there is no increase in taxes and fees. We are currently building the budget, we are in no delay, basically the Government said that the draft will be ready at the beginning of the parliamentary session. It is a coalition government and the discussions on the budget law are always a bit more complex when it comes to a coalition government. I am confident, though, that the government will complete the draft state budget and state social insurance budget as soon as possible," said Orban, after participating in the meeting of the Standing Bureau of the National Council of Small and Medium Seized Private Enterprises in Romania.

According to Orban, "the budget construction is affected by objectives, targets related to the budget deficit, the need to provide resources for co-financing projects set to receive European funds, the provision of financial resources for all other types of programmes, including support programmes for business people."

He also said that they want an improvement in revenue collection, digitization of ANAF, invoices, combating tax evasion.

"Basically, it is a draft budget of a newly invested coalition government, it is a project that requires much more complex negotiations. (...) The budget will be based on the forecast made by the Forecast Commission. The estimated economic growth is approximately 4. I say that it is an estimate close to reality, based on the estimates from the European Commission and the estimates of some international financial institutions," added Orban.